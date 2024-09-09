Former Houston standout and Super Bowl champion Allen Aldridge dead at 52
Allen Aldridge, a former NFL linebacker and head coach at Fort Bend Bush High School, passed away at the age of 52.
A standout at the University of Houston, Aldridge was drafted in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, where he played four seasons before spending another four with the Detroit Lions. Aldridge was a key member of the Broncos’ Super Bowl XXXII team, playing as a starting middle linebacker. Reflecting on the victory, he told the Houston Chronicle in 2019, “All your dreams were answered.”
Aldridge’s journey began at Willowridge High School, graduating in 1990 before making a name for himself as a star linebacker at Houston. After retiring from professional football, Aldridge dedicated his life to coaching, taking the reins at Bush High School in 2008. His impact on the field was matched by his influence off it, becoming a respected figure in the Texas high school football community. Aldridge was recognized for his coaching excellence when he was nominated as the Houston Texans’ High School Coach of the Week in 2022.
His sudden passing leaves a profound void in the community he served for so long. Known for his commitment, leadership, and passion for the game, Aldridge’s legacy extends far beyond his NFL achievements, inspiring countless young athletes and coaches who were fortunate to learn from his guidance.