Former Middle School Teammates Reunite to Ignite Houston’s Football Revival
When University of Houston wide receiver Stephon Johnson found out that UH was pursuing quarterback Conner Weigman in the transfer portal, he didn’t hesitate. He reached for his phone and texted his former middle school teammate. Now, the childhood connection is back — and potentially the spark Houston’s struggling football program desperately needs.
Johnson and Weigman, who grew up playing 7-on-7 football together in the Houston area before their paths diverged in high school, are back on the same team. The wide receiver and quarterback duo will be leading the Cougars’ offense in the upcoming season, hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2024.
For Johnson, the reunion isn’t just sentimental — it’s strategic.
“He’s someone that can definitely change the whole mindset, the whole feel of a practice or flow of an offense,” said Johnson, Houston’s leading receiver last season with 402 yards and 32 receptions.
Johnson, a DeSoto High School product and three-star recruit, credits his high school experience under coach Claude Mathis with preparing him for college ball. “DeSoto is run like a college program,” he explained. “It boosted my level of playing for sure.”
That maturity and leadership have been vital for the Cougars. As soon as Weigman entered the portal after an injury-marred stint at Texas A&M, Johnson became one of UH’s loudest advocates.
And head coach Willie Fritz listened. With an offense that ranked near the bottom in both scoring (14 PPG) and passing yards (152.7 YPG) last season, Fritz sought a quarterback who could make an immediate impact.
Enter Weigman.
The former five-star prospect threw for 2,694 yards with 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 13 starts over three seasons with the Aggies. But injuries and inconsistent play left him looking for a fresh start. Fritz believes Houston is the right place, and Weigman is the right player.
“I think he can be a top quarterback in the Big 12,” said Fritz at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco. “He’s been everything I’ve hoped he’d be. A great young man, great leadership, abilities.”
Weigman didn’t make the trip to media day — Fritz brought four seniors instead, including Johnson — but his presence loomed large in conversations.
“He’s 100% healthy now,” said Fritz, noting that shoulder and foot injuries had hampered Weigman’s availability even when he first arrived at UH. “That was a big issue for him at his last institution.”
Weigman’s teammates have already noticed the difference he’s making. Defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. called him “a leader” and “consistent.” Defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. said he’s “bought into the culture.” And wideout Mekhi Mews, the team’s second-leading receiver in 2024, said he and Weigman have built early chemistry.
“To have a five-star caliber quarterback is something a lot of people don’t understand the value in,” McCutchin said. “It definitely jolts your team a little bit to want to get better.”
Fritz acknowledged that landing a player of Weigman’s caliber might not have been possible in the past. But with Houston’s financial commitment through NIL deals and new revenue-sharing agreements, the Cougars are now players in the high-stakes transfer market.
“You want guys that’s not the only thing they are looking for,” Fritz said, “but for everyone that’s part of it.”
As the Cougars look ahead to the 2025 season, hopes are high. Johnson is confident his old friend can steer them toward success.
“Sometimes you just need a reset,” Johnson said. “This is going to be the best situation for him, because we are going to do whatever we can to make sure this is comfortable for him, and he knows we got his back.”
With a familiar target and a fresh opportunity, Conner Weigman could be exactly what Houston needs to turn the page — and write a new chapter in Cougars football.