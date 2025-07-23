From the Ground Up: A Storied Journey Through UH Football History
It was a simple petition by two students that planted the seed for one of the most successful teams in Texas history. Johnny Goyen and Jack Valenti took the intital step of forming a football team that will represent the college in intercollegiate football. Though the appeal was submitted in 1941, it took five years for them to finally field their first team, mainly due to the WWII.
Cougars played their first game in 1946 against Southwestern Louisiana Institute and though they lost, the 13-7 score did show some promise. Charlie Manichia, quarterback, scored UH’s first downtown in history and they finished with 4-6 in the Lone Star Conference. Though the team struggled for consistency at the beginning, a promising future was ahead for them.
The Yeoman Era: Rise to Prominence
The hiring of Bill Yoeman as a head coach in 1962 is one of the most significant moments in the college football history. The way he came in and changed the trajectory of team was unprecedented at the time. In his 25-year long era, Houston enjoyed a lot of success, and some controversies as well. Under him, Cougars played 11 Bowl games and won 160 games, making him the most successful coach in program’s history.
The highlight of his career came in 1967, when Cougars UH outclassed No. 3 Michigan State with a dominant 37-7 victory. Then in 1976, another major milestone was achieved when UH was finally admitted in Southwest Conference. Alois Blackwell and Dyral Thomas were phenomenal that year, running their team to conference title.
Yoeman’s era had its fair share of downs as well as they were sanctioned multiple times by the NCAA for recruiting violations. They also faced probation in 1966, 1977, and again in the late 1980s and early 1990s. But these controversies were nowhere near to tarnish one of the greatest eras in UH history.
Andre Ware: A Heisman Amid Controversy
The post-Yoeman era was a turbulent one for UH as they were under ban NCAA. However, a ceratin Andre Ware burst on the screen for the Cougars and steered them towards the Heisman triumph in 1989, becoming the first Black quarterback to do so. He was uncatchable in that season, racking up jaw dropping stats, including the 64-0 demolition of Rice in his final game. Despite UH being banned from bowl games and television appearances due to NCAA sanctions, he was exceptional, he threw for 400 yards and celebrated the Heisman win.
Case Keenum and the Modern Revival
Then game the dry period, as they became an average team and went on to have a winless season in 2001. Then came Case Keenum to the rescue, who was signed in 2007 and revived the Cougars. He became the new distributor for the team and went on to become one of the best passers in college football history.
In three consecutive seasons, Keenum threw for over 5,000 yards, and in 2011, he scored an unbelievable 48 touchdowns. The highlight of his career came in 2009 with his thrilling 559-yard, five touchdowns in the win over Southern Miss.
The American Era: From Tom Herman to Dana Holgorsen
A new era dawned in UH’s history with the opening of TDECU Stadium and move to American Athletic Conference. Under the coaching of Tom Herman, Cougars finished 13-1 in 2015 and had a famous victory over No. 9 Florida State in the Peach Bowl. It was a golden era for UH as they became one of the best college football team, with Greg Ward Jr. emerging as a star.
UH continued to be the giant slayers, defeating the No. 3 Oklahoma in the opening game of 2016 season. Though the start was great, Herman’s departure for Texas left the team in shambles. Major Applewhite took the mantle for two years and helped in shaping new stars including D’Eriq King and Ed Oliver. The humiliating 70-14 loss to Army in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl capped his time at the UH.
A Legacy Still Unfolding
Now the great Willie Fritz is on the driving seat for UH. In his second term, Fritz is backed by many to succeed, especially with the amount of talent that is on his disposal. With former five-star Conner Weigman at quarterback and experienced wide receivers, Mekhi Mews and Stephon Johnson, Cougars are poised for a great season up ahead, despite having a poor previous season that ended in 4-8.
The history of UH football is full of perseverance, passion, and evolution. From humble beginnings to Heisman glory, each testifies the struggles the team has went through. Yeoman, Ware, Keenum and now the present, each era has left his own legacy and with a new generation of fans and players coming, the Cougars will continue to roar.