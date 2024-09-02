Give Willie Fritz patience in Houston, because the rebuild isn't an overnight process
The University of Houston’s football program is in a period of transition under new head coach Willie Fritz. Fritz, known for turning around struggling teams, faces a steep challenge in restoring UH’s football glory. The season opener against UNLV was a tough start, as the Cougars fell 27-7 in front of a sparse crowd at TDECU Stadium—a score eerily reminiscent of their stadium’s opening loss to UTSA a decade earlier.
Fritz acknowledged the disappointing performance, criticizing his coaching, the staff’s preparation, and the team’s execution. Quarterback Donovan Smith, constantly under pressure, completed just 15 of 30 passes for 135 yards, with two interceptions. The offensive line, missing four starters from last season, struggled mightily, allowing Smith to be sacked five times. UH’s offense was ineffective, converting only 2-of-15 third downs and gaining just 259 total yards.
Despite the rough debut, there were bright spots, such as A.J. Haulcy’s interception and a late touchdown that avoided a shutout. Fritz’s mantra, “Coogs don’t beat the Coogs,” highlights his commitment to discipline and minimizing self-inflicted mistakes, something the Cougars failed to do against UNLV. Penalties, blown assignments, and an inability to protect Smith were costly.
Fritz’s postgame comments reflected his determination to improve, emphasizing accountability and the need for better performance from coaches and players alike.
As the Cougars face a daunting schedule, including a trip to No. 16 Oklahoma, patience will be crucial. Fritz’s track record suggests he can turn things around, but fans should brace for growing pains along the way. For now, it’s a waiting game as the team looks to learn from its mistakes and build toward a brighter future.