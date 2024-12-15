Houston adds 2 more players through college football transfer portal
Willie Fritz is is wasting no time rebuilding Houston's offense.
After finishing second-to-last in the country in points per game, Fritz has already added three offensive players through the college football transfer portal in less than a week.
After landing former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman on Wednesday, the Cougars have secured commitments from two big-time offensive linemen: Cal transfer Matthew Wykoff and New Mexico transfer McKenzie Agnello.
Wykoff, who started his career at Texas A&M, played the last two seasons for the Cal Bears. A redshirt junior, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Texas native is a versatile lineman who can play center or guard. He was a three-star prospect out of Magnolia High School in Texas in the class of 2021.
Agnello, also a redshirt junior, played his first three seasons at Texas A&M Commerce before transferring to New Mexico. He played high school football at Copperas Cove High School in Texas.
The transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 9 and will stay open until Dec. 28. Players on the teams competing in the College Football Playoff, and bowl games that are played in late December, will be allowed to enter an additional five-day transfer portal window in January after the portal closes.