Houston at Cincinnati: Game time and TV announced
Houston Football will begin its Big 12 conference play with a crucial matchup against Cincinnati on September 21, kicking off at 11 a.m. ET and broadcast live on FS1, as announced by the league. This game marks the 30th all-time meeting between the two schools and their second clash as Big 12 members, highlighting the budding rivalry between these programs. Last season, on November 11, Cincinnati defeated UH 24-14 at TDECU Stadium, showcasing their strength as new conference rivals.
Historically, UH holds a slight edge in the all-time series with a 15-14 record, but the team has struggled in recent visits to Cincinnati. The Cougars have not won on the Bearcats' home turf since a commanding 40-16 victory in 2016, making this upcoming game a pivotal opportunity to regain their footing in the rivalry. As both teams look to make their mark early in the Big 12 standings, this matchup carries significant implications for the conference’s competitive landscape.
Willie Fritz making depth chart adjustments before Bayou Bucket rivalry
For UH, this game is more than just a season opener in Big 12 play—it’s a chance to prove themselves against a formidable opponent and set the tone for their conference journey. The Cougars will need a strong performance to overcome their recent history against Cincinnati and capture their first road win in the series in nearly a decade. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as these two teams battle for bragging rights and a critical conference win.