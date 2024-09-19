Houston at Cincinnati: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
The Houston Cougars (1-2) will open their Big 12 play this weekend on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1). Cincinnati is favored in this matchup, which holds significance as they secured their only conference win last season against Houston.
The Bearcats, playing at home in Nippert Stadium, are favored by 3.5 points, but this will be more evenly matched. Historically, Houston leads the series 15-14, but Cincinnati holds an 8-6 edge at home.
Houston’s defense has been a standout early in the season, ranking among the top 30 defenses nationally despite their overall team performance being ranked 78th in the SP+ rankings. They have been particularly strong against the pass. However, their run defense has struggled, and Cincinnati’s running back Corey Kiner is expected to take advantage, having rushed for 129 yards in last year’s matchup.
Kiner has been a reliable force for the Bearcats, excelling when he gets high-volume carries. His ability to wear down defenses has been key for Cincinnati, and head coach Scott Satterfield plans to lean on him heavily.
What Cincinnati's Scott Satterfield said about Willie Fritz and Houston
Cincinnati’s defense is also a critical factor in the game, with Eric Phillips leading a strong pass rush. Houston quarterback Donovan Smith has been sacked 11 times through three games, and the Bearcats' defensive front will look to exploit that weakness. Special teams will also play a role, with Cincinnati having a significant edge in this department.
Ultimately, the game will likely come down to Houston's ability to control the ground game with Kiner and allow Smith and the offense to get going. If they can succeed in both areas, the Cougars have a strong chance to secure their first Big 12 win of the season.
Houston at Cincinnati
Saturday, Sept. 21
Kickoff: Noon ET
TV: FS1 (Available on FuboTV)