Houston Bags Yet Another Hometown 4-Star
For Houston fans, 713 Day just got a lot better. On a day of celebration for Cougar Nation, Iowa Colony's four-star wide receiver Jayden Warren announced his commitment to the University of Houston, expressing deep emotion for his hometown. The Meridiana Conservatory in Rosharon was packed with fans as the star player made his decision public.
"It was really just a stress reliever, just getting down to one school that felt like home the best and had the best community and family around—it felt great," Jayden Warren said. “Nobody was a stranger; it felt like home,” he added.
"It felt like everyone knew each other, and nobody was a stranger. I always wanted to be somewhere that felt like home, not just a good football program."
There were a lot of emotions on display, even from his parents, who recognized the hard work and sacrifices Warren made to get here. His mother, Racquel Warren Patterson, said, "Satisfied seeing that everything you poured into him is manifesting. All the long days and short nights with practices from little league to middle school, now to high school—he's going on to do bigger things in college, and I can't wait to see what he does."
It’s huge news for Cougars fans, as they add yet another superstar to their recruiting list. Warren joins Kaiseas Henderson, a fellow 2026 commit and one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation. Three-star wide receiver Paris Melvin Jr. will also join them from Cypress Springs.
"(We) just laugh, kick it; we talk outside football; we talk about life," Henderson said. "Like me, he and Paris, we have this bond now; it's like a trio—we're all like brothers."
Warren isn’t just about talent on the field. His off-field conduct has been exemplary, with many former and current teammates speaking highly of his character.
“He's a character, but at the same time, he can also get serious and be that guy—when something needs to be said, it is said," Iowa Colony QB Carson White shared.
Iowa Colony’s head coach, Ray Garza, also had glowing praise for Warren. "At the end of the day, sports is great, athletics is fantastic, but being a great person is number one," Garza said. "Because of his parents, Jayden is on that track."