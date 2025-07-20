Houston Cougars 2024 Season Review and 2025 Outlook: A Tale of Two Sides
The 2024 season marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Houston Cougars under head coach Willie Fritz. While the record (4-8) may not inspire optimism at first glance, the season told a more complex story—one of defensive grit, offensive struggles, and moments of promise that hint at a brighter future in the Big 12.
2024 Season Recap: Defense Shines, Offense Falters
The Cougars’ transition to the Big 12 was always expected to come with growing pains, but the offense’s collapse made the challenge even steeper. Ranking 132nd in scoring (14 points per game) and 128th in total offense (288.1 yards per game), Houston's attack was among the worst in the FBS. Red zone inefficiency, a lack of explosive plays, and inconsistency at quarterback made for a frustrating year.
However, the season wasn’t without its high points. The biggest win came on November 2, when Houston upset then-No. 17 Kansas State 41-31, earning its first victory over a ranked opponent since 2021. Sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss was perfect through the air (11-for-11, 103 yards, 1 TD) and added a 41-yard touchdown run that sealed the win. Chriss was later named the team's Best Offensive Player.
Defensively, the Cougars showed significant improvement, led by junior safety A.J. Haulcy. His two-interception, seven-tackle performance against TCU earned him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors and a spot on the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week. Haulcy ended the season as both the team MVP and Best Defensive Player, tying for the Big 12 lead in interceptions and earning a First-Team All-Big 12 selection. Unfortunately, Houston lost both Haulcy and fellow defensive back Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal, stripping the secondary of its two top playmakers heading into 2025.
2025 Season Preview: All Eyes on the Offense
Coach Fritz has a reputation for quick turnarounds, and his offseason moves suggest he's determined to fix the Cougars' offensive woes. Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman has been brought in to energize the attack. A former 5-star recruit, Weigman threw for nearly 2,700 yards and 19 touchdowns across 13 starts for the Aggies.
Joining him are offensive coordinator Slade Nagle (a Fritz disciple from Tulane), a revamped receiving corps that includes UAB’s Amare Thomas and Louisiana’s Harvey Broussard III, and a retooled offensive line with five FBS transfers combining for nearly 5,000 career snaps.
Tight end Tanner Koziol (Ball State) adds size and reliability with 94 career catches, and running back Dean Connors (Rice) will share the load with returning rusher Re’Shaun Sanford II.
Defensively, Houston returns standout lineman Carlos Allen Jr. and brings in edge rusher Eddie Walls III from FIU (five sacks, 40 QB pressures in 2024). New defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, hired from Florida, plans to install a more aggressive scheme, though replacing Haulcy and Wilson will be no small task.
Special Teams and Outlook
Ethan Sanchez, a transfer from Old Dominion, brings experience to the kicking game, while Liam Dougherty returns at punter. Mekhi Mews, one of the more electric return men in the country, offers a spark in the return game.
Final Take: Bowl-Bound or Bust?
With a new quarterback, upgraded talent on offense, and a more attacking defense, the 2025 Cougars have the tools to improve. The key question is whether Weigman and Nagle can lift an offense that was stagnant last year. If they can, a bowl appearance is within reach—and a successful second year under Willie Fritz could mark the beginning of Houston’s emergence as a competitive Big 12 program.