Houston Cougars Football 2025 Opponent Preview: Oregon State
Houston Cougars, under the Head Coach Willie Fritz, are gearing up for an exciting and promising 2025 season. The schedule is packed and Cougars have to face some of the strongest teams in college football, including Oregon State Beavers. The Beavers had a very disappointing season in 2024 and are looking for a brighter season ahead. They finished the 2024 season as one of the worst performing teams, both offensively and defensively. However, they are not to be underestimated, especially at home.
A New Look at Quarterback
Oregon has made a huge overhaul at quarterback. Their main quarterback in the last season, Gevani McCoy, has transferred to Temple. He is replaced by Maalik Murphy, the high-upside transfer from Duke. Murphy has a tremendous last season, threw for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns, a record in a single season for the Blue Devils. He completed 60% of his passes alongside 12 interceptions and will bring big-play potential to the side.
Their second quarterback is Gabarri Johnson. Johnson played little last season but has shown plenty of potential when given game time. It will be a very strong Oregon State offense if Murphy could find the rhythm with the returning playmakers around him.
Weapons on the Ground and in the Air
However, Beavers’ strongest weapon in their offensive arsenal is running back Anthony Hankerson. He is one of the most dangerous ball carriers in Pac-12. In 2024, he racked up 1,082 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He is also a very versatile player, taking 27 catches for 151 yards.
Beavers’ leading receiver is Trent Walker with 81 receptions for 901 yards and two touchdowns. He is back in the side and will be accompanied by Darrius Clemons to anchor the receiving corps. Clemons added 292 yards and two scores last year, teaming up with Walker and providing Murphy reliable targets to work with.
The departure of Joshua Gray to the NFL has slightly changed the upfront offensive line for Beavers. Key starters like center Van Wells and guard Tyler Voltin will however return to give Beavers continuity in the trenches.
A Defense in Search of Redemption
As it is said, attack wins you games; Defense wins you titles. If Oregon State plans to be in title contention, they must improve their defense drastically. They were really poor defensively last season, ranking 98th in total defense and 101st in scoring defense. They allowed nearly 30 points per game. But despite the struggles, there were some positive notes.
Skyler Thomas was their cornerstone in the secondary last season, leading the team with 81 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and nine passes defended.
Linebackers Nikko Taylor and Dexter Foster also had strong campaign with 89 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and several forced turnovers between them and will be returning fresh for the season. Sailasa Vadrawale III adds experience and the playmaking element in the defensive backfield.
Though Beavers have an experienced talent at the back, their consistency will be tested and Cougars will try their best to exploit that vulnerability.
Special Teams: A Story to Watch
Oregon State kicker Tetsuta Tsuyumine has one of the most captivating off-field stories in college football. Tsuyumine is a senior transfer from Japan who played college football for the Hosei Orange in Tokyo. On a journey to pursue his dream of playing in the U.S., Tsuyumine has a 55+ yard range and is back after a strong spring performance. Caleb Ojeda and Logan McReery will be his competitors for the starting role.
AJ Winsor or Max Walker will get the punting duties while Dylan Black is back will return to the long snapping unit. Black was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and has made an emotional comeback, becoming a source of inspiration both on and off the field.
How Oregon State Matches Up Against Houston
Houston will be looking to exploit Oregon State's vulnerable defense with their dynamic offensive playmakers. However, it won’t be a walk in the park and Cougars must tread carefully. Beavers have improved their offense and if Murphy connects early with Walker and Clemons, they could give plenty of problems for the Cougars defense.