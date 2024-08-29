Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Alois Blackwell
Alois Blackwell is one of the most distinguished running backs in the history of Houston Cougars football, leaving an incredible mark on the program during his tenure from 1975 to 1977. Known for his speed, agility, and vision on the field, Blackwell's legacy is cemented by his significant contributions to Houston's success during a golden era for the team.
In 1977, Blackwell earned All-Southwest Conference honors, a prestigious recognition of his talent and impact on the field. The year prior, in 1976, he was named Second-Team All-SWC, further highlighting his consistency and ability to perform at a high level. Blackwell's standout season in 1977 was crowned by the Cougars' triumph in the Cotton Bowl, a testament to his leadership and skill in big games.
By the end of his college career, Blackwell had accumulated an impressive 2,467 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in just three seasons. His ability to consistently produce for the team made him one of the most reliable and explosive offensive weapons in the Southwest Conference. These numbers solidified his place among the Cougars' all-time greats.
Following his college career, Blackwell was selected in the 4th round of the 1978 NFL Draft, a testament to his potential at the professional level. Though his NFL career was brief, his impact on the college game was long-lasting. His contributions to Houston football were later recognized with his induction into the Houston Athletics Hall of Honor, ensuring that his legacy will be remembered for generations.
Alois Blackwell's career at Houston not only reflects his individual talent but also his role in elevating the program to new heights during the 1970s, making him a true Cougar legend.