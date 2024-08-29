Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Andre Ware
Andre Ware is a legendary figure in college football, particularly known for his outstanding career with the University of Houston Cougars from 1987 to 1989. Ware's most notable achievement came in 1989 when he won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first African American quarterback to receive the prestigious award. His Heisman-winning season was nothing short of remarkable. He threw for 4,699 yards and 46 touchdowns in a single season, leading the Cougars to a 9-2 record and revolutionizing the game with his role in Houston's high-octane "Run and Shoot" offense.
Ware’s college career was marked by his incredible passing ability. Over his three seasons with the Cougars, he amassed 8,202 passing yards and 75 touchdowns. His skill set also extended to the ground game, where he rushed for six touchdowns.
Ware's success at Houston earned him widespread recognition and accolades, solidifying his place among the all-time greats in college football. In 2004, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, a testament to his lasting impact on the game. Additionally, his contributions were recognized locally when he was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
Following his stellar college career, Ware was selected seventh overall in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Although his professional career didn’t reach the heights of his college days, his legacy as a groundbreaking quarterback remains intact. Beyond the field, Andre Ware has also made significant contributions as a broadcaster, providing insightful commentary on college football.
Ware's impact on the sport extends beyond his statistics; he helped pave the way for future generations of quarterbacks, particularly African American quarterbacks, in both college football and the NFL. His name remains synonymous with excellence and innovation in the game.