Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Case Keenum
Case Keenum is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in college football history, having played for the University of Houston from 2007 to 2011. Keenum's career was marked by an impressive list of achievements, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest players in Conference USA (C-USA) history. Among his accolades, Keenum is a two-time winner of the Sammy Baugh Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top college passer. His exceptional skills and leadership on the field also earned him the title of C-USA MVP twice, highlighting his dominance in the conference.
Keenum’s impact was felt immediately, as he was named C-USA Freshman of the Year, setting the tone for a record-breaking career. He was also recognized as the C-USA Offensive Player of the Year, underscoring his importance to the Houston Cougars’ high-powered offense. In 2019, Keenum’s contributions to college football were further honored with his induction into the C-USA Hall of Fame, a testament to his enduring influence on the game and the conference.
Keenum's name is etched in the NCAA record books, where he holds nine all-time passing records, including career passing yards, completions, and touchdowns. His prolific passing ability and football intelligence set him apart, making him a standout player throughout his college career. His jersey number 7 was retired by the University of Houston, a rare honor that signifies his lasting legacy within the program.
Keenum’s college achievements laid the foundation for a lengthy professional career in the NFL, where he became known for his resilience and playmaking ability. His time at the University of Houston remains a benchmark for excellence, and his records continue to inspire future generations of quarterbacks. Keenum's remarkable achievements at Houston have cemented his status as a college football legend.