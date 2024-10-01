Houston Cougars Top 50 greatest: David Klingler
David Klingler, a standout quarterback for the Houston Cougars from 1989 to 1991, is widely regarded as one of the most prolific passers in college football history. During his collegiate career, Klingler amassed 9,430 passing yards and 91 touchdowns, establishing himself as a dominant force in the sport. His exceptional performances earned him recognition as a finalist for the 1990 Heisman Trophy, an award given to the most outstanding player in college football. In the same year, Klingler was honored with the Sammy Baugh Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top collegiate passer.
Klingler's impact on the game was further cemented when he set the FBS record for the most passing touchdowns in a single game, throwing 11 touchdowns in a 1990 contest against Eastern Washington. This remarkable feat remains unmatched in the annals of college football. In addition to his single-game record, Klingler holds the Southwest Conference career records in passing completions, attempts, yards, and touchdowns, underscoring his sustained excellence throughout his time at Houston.
Following his collegiate success, Klingler was selected as the sixth overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. His legacy at Houston is immortalized with the retirement of his No. 7 jersey, a tribute reserved for the program’s most legendary players. Despite facing challenges in the NFL, Klingler’s college career remains a testament to his talent, work ethic, and influence on the game.
Klingler's achievements have left a mark on college football, and his records continue to be a benchmark for aspiring quarterbacks. His career stands as a remarkable chapter in the history of the Houston Cougars and serves as a source of inspiration for future generations of players.