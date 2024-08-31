Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver was a dominant force on the defensive line for the Houston Cougars from 2016 to 2018. He earned widespread recognition as one of the most disruptive players in college football during his tenure. A three-time First-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection, Oliver's impact on the field was immediate and profound, starting with his freshman season when he was named to The American All-Freshman Team and earned The American Rookie of the Year honors in 2016.
Before his collegiate success, Oliver was already making waves in high school, earning a spot on the USA Today All-American team in 2015. His performance at Houston only solidified his reputation as an elite talent. Known for his relentless pursuit and explosive athleticism, Oliver recorded 192 total tackles, with an impressive 53 tackles for loss, highlighting his ability to disrupt plays behind the line of scrimmage. His knack for getting into the backfield and creating havoc for opposing offenses was unmatched, making him a cornerstone of the Cougars' defense.
Oliver also forced five fumbles during his three seasons, showcasing his playmaking ability and knack for creating turnovers. His college career culminated in him being selected as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, reflecting his status as one of the top defensive prospects in his class.
Oliver’s combination of size, speed, and technique made him a standout at Houston and a highly sought-after player at the professional level. His time with the Cougars solidified his legacy as one of the best defensive linemen in program history, setting the stage for a successful NFL career.