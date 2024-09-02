Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Elmo Wright
Elmo Wright is a legendary figure in the history of college football, known for his electrifying performances as a wide receiver at the University of Houston from 1968 to 1970. Selected as the No. 16 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft, Wright’s exceptional talent and impact on the game were evident during his collegiate years, ultimately earning him induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.
Wright's football career was marked by remarkable achievements, including being named a 1969 Second-Team All-American and a 1970 Consensus All-American. His speed, agility, and ability to make big plays in crucial moments distinguished him as one of the most dynamic receivers of his era. Wright was not only a standout player but also a pioneer, often credited with popularizing the end zone celebration dance, which would become a staple in football culture.
During his time at Houston, Wright set program records for receptions and receiving yards, showcasing his consistent ability to contribute to the team’s success. His standout 1970 season was a testament to his skills, as he dominated defenses with his precise route running and exceptional hands, making him a favorite target for his quarterbacks. Wright's influence extended beyond his statistics; he brought an element of excitement and flair to the game that resonated with fans and inspired future generations of players.
Wright’s legacy at Houston and in college football is defined not just by his records but also by his trailblazing spirit. His contributions to the game were formally recognized with his Hall of Fame induction, cementing his place among the sport’s all-time greats. Wright's career remains a testament to his talent, passion, and the joy he brought to the game of football.