Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Greg Ward Jr
Greg Ward Jr. is one of the most versatile and accomplished players in Houston Cougars football history. Playing from 2013 to 2016, Ward was a standout quarterback known for his dual-threat capabilities. During his college career, he totaled 1,106 passing yards with 52 passing touchdowns and added 2,381 rushing yards with 39 rushing touchdowns, showcasing his dynamic playmaking abilities. His impressive stats and leadership on the field were key to Houston's success during his tenure.
Ward earned multiple accolades, including being named to the Second Team All-American Athletic Conference twice, underscoring his consistency and impact at the collegiate level. One of his most memorable moments came in 2015 when he led Houston to victory in The American Championship Game, earning the game's MVP honors. That same season, he won the prestigious Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, recognizing him as the top offensive player from Texas who also displayed integrity, tenacity, and sportsmanship.
Ward’s talents were further highlighted in the 2015 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, where he was named the Offensive Player of the Game, leading the Cougars to a stunning upset over the Florida State Seminoles. This victory cemented his legacy as one of the most influential players in the program’s history.
After his college career, Ward transitioned to the NFL, where he initially joined the Philadelphia Eagles. Though he faced challenges securing a permanent role at quarterback, his athleticism allowed him to contribute as a wide receiver.
Ward was part of the Eagles' roster when they won Super Bowl LII, adding a professional championship to his list of achievements. His journey from collegiate stardom to NFL success highlights his adaptability and relentless pursuit of excellence on the football field.