Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Jason Phillips
Jason Phillips made a significant impact on the football field during his time at the University of Houston from 1987 to 1988. Renowned for his impressive receiving skills, Phillips was a standout wide receiver who played a pivotal role in the Cougars' offense. Over just two seasons, he amassed 2,319 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to be a game-changing player. His exceptional performance earned him a place among the most celebrated receivers in school history.
Phillips' talents did not go unnoticed, as he was recognized as a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection, cementing his reputation as one of the top receivers in the league. In 1988, he was honored as a First-Team All-American, a testament to his dominance on the field and his impact on the team's success. His accolades extended beyond his playing years, as he was named to the 1980s Southwest Conference All-Decade Team, highlighting his lasting legacy within the conference.
Following his collegiate success, Phillips was selected in the 10th round of the 1989 NFL Draft, where he continued his football journey at the professional level. His time in the NFL allowed him to bring his dynamic playing style to a broader audience, further solidifying his status as a skilled and respected wide receiver.
After his playing career, Phillips returned to the University of Houston, where he served as a member of the coaching staff. He contributed to the development of the program during two stints, first in 2001 and then from 2008 to 2012. His experience as a player translated into his coaching, as he helped guide and mentor the next generation of athletes.
Phillips' legacy at the University of Houston is defined by his outstanding performances on the field, his numerous accolades, and his contributions as both a player and a coach. He's currently an assistant under Deion Sanders at Colorado.