Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Kevin Kolb
Kevin Kolb was a standout quarterback for the Houston Cougars from 2003 to 2006, leaving a lasting legacy as one of the program’s all-time greats. Kolb’s remarkable college career was highlighted by his 2006 season when he was named the Conference USA Offensive MVP, recognizing his impact as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the conference. Over his four-year tenure, he earned Third-Team All-C-USA honors twice, solidifying his reputation as a consistent and reliable performer.
Kolb’s statistical achievements were remarkable, as he threw for 12,964 passing yards and 85 touchdowns during his time with the Cougars. These impressive numbers not only set records at the University of Houston but also positioned him among the top quarterbacks in the nation. Kolb’s ability to command the offense and his strong arm made him a constant threat to opposing defenses, and his leadership skills were instrumental in guiding the Cougars to three bowl appearances in four seasons. His performance was a key factor in Houston’s resurgence as a competitive team in Conference USA.
Following his standout collegiate career, Kolb’s talent was recognized at the professional level when he was selected in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. His draft selection was a testament to his skills, work ethic, and potential to succeed at the next level. Kolb went on to have a career in the NFL, playing for the Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, and Buffalo Bills.
Kolb’s legacy at the University of Houston remains strong, as he is remembered as one of the most talented quarterbacks in school history. His accomplishments on the field helped elevate the Cougars’ football program and set a standard for future players. Kolb’s journey from college standout to NFL quarterback serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes at Houston and beyond.