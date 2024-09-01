Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Patrick Edwards
Patrick Edwards was a standout football player for the University of Houston from 2008 to 2011. Known for his exceptional receiving skills, Edwards became one of the most prolific wide receivers in college football during his time with the Cougars. His achievements on the field were marked by numerous records and accolades that solidified his place in Houston football history.
In 2011, Edwards was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, a testament to his outstanding performance and impact on the field. That same year, he was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, an award given annually to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on. Edwards' recognition as a finalist highlighted his journey from an unheralded player to a crucial component of Houston’s high-powered offense.
Edwards concluded his career with an impressive 291 receptions, 4,507 receiving yards, and 43 touchdowns, setting school and Conference USA records in both receiving yards and touchdowns. His yardage total placed him among the most productive receivers in NCAA history, showcasing his ability to make big plays consistently. His combination of speed, route-running precision, and reliable hands made him a favorite target for Houston’s quarterbacks, allowing the Cougars’ offense to thrive during his tenure.
Throughout his career, Edwards was known for his resilience and determination, overcoming a serious leg injury early in his college journey to become one of the top receivers in the nation. His remarkable achievements on the field not only etched his name into the record books but also served as an inspiration for aspiring players, demonstrating that hard work and perseverance can lead to greatness. Edwards’ legacy at the University of Houston remains a benchmark for wide receivers and a proud chapter in the school's football history.