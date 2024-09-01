Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Rich Stotter
Rich Stotter was a standout football player for the University of Houston from 1965 to 1967, earning his place as one of the most notable athletes in the program's history.
During his college career, Stotter established himself as a dominant force on the field, playing a pivotal role in the team’s success. His exceptional performance led to him becoming the first consensus All-American in the history of the Houston football program, a remarkable achievement that solidified his legacy as one of the best to ever don the Cougars' uniform.
Stotter’s skills and impact on the field did not go unnoticed, catching the attention of professional scouts. In 1968, he was selected in the 14th round of the American Football League (AFL) Draft by the Houston Oilers, marking the beginning of his journey into professional football. This selection was a testament to his hard work, talent, and the reputation he built during his college career. Stotter’s draft pick by the Oilers not only highlighted his individual achievements but also brought recognition to the University of Houston’s football program on a national level.
As the first consensus All-American from Houston, Stotter set a high standard for future athletes in the program. His legacy remains a significant part of the university's athletic history, inspiring future generations of players to strive for excellence. Stotter's journey from college standout to professional draftee exemplifies the dedication and talent required to reach the highest levels of football.