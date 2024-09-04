Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Roman Anderson
Roman Anderson was a standout football player for the University of Houston from 1988 to 1991, establishing himself as one of the most prolific kickers in NCAA history. During his collegiate career, Anderson set an NCAA record with 423 career points, a testament to his consistency and skill as a placekicker. His impressive performance on the field made him a pivotal figure for the Houston Cougars, and he remains a significant part of the program's history.
Anderson's legacy at the University of Houston is cemented by several school records. He holds the record for career field goals, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure across multiple seasons. His talent was not limited to career accomplishments; he also set the record for the most field goals in a single season, demonstrating his reliability and consistency during peak moments of competition. Additionally, Anderson set the record for kick points in a season, underlining his integral role in the team's scoring efforts. He is also tied for the longest field goal in school history, further highlighting his exceptional range and skill as a kicker.
Roman Anderson's impact on the University of Houston football program extends beyond his personal accolades. His legacy continued through his son, Brody Anderson, who was also a member of the Houston football team. The Anderson family’s contributions to the program reflect a deep connection to the sport and the university.
Anderson's achievements on the field have left a mark on college football and the University of Houston. His records and the lasting impression of his performances continue to inspire future generations of kickers and football players, ensuring that his legacy as one of the greatest collegiate kickers endures.