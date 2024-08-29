Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Wade Phillips
Wade Phillips is one of the most respected defensive minds in football who began his storied career as a standout linebacker for the University of Houston from 1966 to 1968. During his time with the Cougars, Phillips established himself as a force on the field, starting for three consecutive seasons. His tenacity and skill on defense led him to graduate with the school record for career assisted tackles at 228, a mark that stood for over four decades until it was broken in 2011.
Phillips’ impact on the Houston program extended beyond his playing days. In 1969, shortly after graduating, he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under legendary Cougars head coach Bill Yeoman. This early experience laid the foundation for what would become a successful and lengthy coaching career in both college football and the NFL. Phillips quickly developed a reputation for his defensive expertise, a skill that would eventually lead him to various high-profile coaching roles across the NFL, including head coaching positions with the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Denver Broncos.
In recognition of his contributions to football in the state of Texas, Phillips was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. This honor solidified his legacy as one of the most influential figures in Texas football history, not only for his achievements as a player but also for his remarkable coaching career.
Wade Phillips’ journey from a record-setting linebacker at the University of Houston to a revered NFL coach showcases his lifelong dedication to the game. His legacy continues to inspire future generations of football players and coaches, particularly those connected to the University of Houston and Texas football.