Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Warren McVea
Warren McVea, a trailblazer in the world of college football, made history as the first African American student-athlete at the University of Houston from 1965 to 1967. Known for his speed and versatility, McVea became a star for the Houston Cougars during a pivotal time in college sports, breaking barriers both on and off the field.
McVea’s impact extended far beyond his college years. In 1968, he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it was in the American Football League (AFL) that McVea achieved some of his most memorable professional successes. He played a key role for the Kansas City Chiefs, helping the team win the 1969 AFL Championship and, subsequently, the historic Super Bowl IV. McVea’s contributions helped the Chiefs secure a 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, further cementing his place in football history.
Throughout his career at the University of Houston, McVea showcased his athleticism, amassing 1,461 rushing yards, 841 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns over three seasons. These accomplishments contributed to his legacy as one of the Cougars’ greatest players, earning him a spot in the Houston Athletics Hall of Honor in 2004.
In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the sport, McVea was inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. His pioneering role as the first African American player in Houston’s football program, coupled with his professional achievements, have left an indelible mark on the sport. Warren McVea’s story is a powerful testament to his talent, perseverance, and the lasting impact he has had on the football community.