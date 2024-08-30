Houston Cougars Top 50 greatest: Wilson Whitley
Wilson Whitley, a towering figure in college football, left a profound legacy during his time with the University of Houston from 1973 to 1976. Known for his exceptional skills on the defensive line, Whitley’s collegiate career culminated in a remarkable 1976 season. That year, he earned Consensus All-American honors and became the recipient of the prestigious Lombardi Award, which is given annually to the best college football lineman or linebacker.
Whitley’s impact on the field was so significant that the University of Houston retired his jersey number, 78, a rare honor that speaks to his influence and performance. His dominance on the gridiron was a key factor in the Cougars' success during his tenure and established him as one of the program's all-time greats.
In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Whitley was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017. This accolade highlights his enduring legacy and the high regard in which he is held in the annals of college football history. Additionally, he was enshrined in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 1985, acknowledging his impressive high school career that set the stage for his collegiate success. The Houston Athletics Hall of Honor also recognized Whitley’s achievements in 1998.
Following his stellar college career, Whitley was selected as the 8th overall pick in the 1977 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers, underscoring his exceptional talent and potential. Whitley's career, both in college and professionally, reflects a remarkable combination of skill, dedication, and influence. His accolades and honors serve as a testament to his extraordinary impact on the game of football.