Houston defensive back Jalen Emery no longer with team
Houston defensive back Jalen Emery has decided to "voluntarily leave the team," as confirmed by head coach Willie Fritz on Monday. No specific reason was given for his departure, leaving fans and observers with speculation. Emery's time with the Cougars has seen both promise and challenges. Last season, he played in seven games, including two starts, and managed to make his presence felt with nine tackles and one pass deflection. This season, he saw action in two games, most notably on September 14 against Rice, where he recorded two tackles and another PD.
A former three-star recruit from Pearland, Texas, Emery initially joined the Houston program after helping lead Shadow Creek High School to a perfect 16-0 record and a Texas 5A Division I state championship in 2019. His redshirt season at Houston was followed by an injury-riddled 2022 campaign that limited his playing time. In total, Emery appeared in 14 games during his time at UH, accumulating 37 tackles and nine pass deflections.
Despite rumors that Emery was going to enter the transfer portal back in April, he remained with the team until now. His departure opens up questions about his future, but with at least a year of eligibility remaining, Emery will likely explore other opportunities in college football. His experience and proven abilities will make him a valuable asset wherever he chooses to continue his career.