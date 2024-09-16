Houston defensive lineman Torren Coppage-El out for the season
Houston Cougars football is facing significant challenges as they enter Big 12 conference play, with several key players sidelined due to injuries.
Head coach Willie Fritz confirmed that defensive lineman Torren Coppage-El will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury before the game against Rice. This is part of a broader injury trend plaguing the team, with seven players suffering ACL injuries since summer, including running back Tony Mathis Jr., quarterback Caleb McMickle, and running back Steve Polk.
Fritz expressed his frustration, stating, "It's the only part I don't like about football," reflecting the emotional toll these injuries have taken on the team. The Cougars are also dealing with the loss of wide receiver Koby Young, who underwent toe surgery and will miss the remainder of the season to preserve his redshirt status. Young played in just one game this season, recording two catches. Additionally, left guard Cayden Bowie is out for the year with a knee injury.
These injuries have left the Cougars shorthanded as they prepare to open Big 12 play against Cincinnati. The depleted roster will test Houston’s depth and resilience as they navigate their conference schedule amidst mounting challenges. The Cougars are 5.5-point underdogs against the Bearcats.