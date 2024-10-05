Houston ends drought with 30-19 win over TCU
Zeon Chriss' first start as quarterback for the Houston Cougars was nothing short of spectacular, leading his team to a 30-19 upset victory over the heavily favored TCU Horned Frogs. Coming off back-to-back shutout losses, Houston was in desperate need of a spark, and Chriss provided exactly that.
His electrifying 71-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw not only demonstrated his athleticism but also marked a significant turning point for the Cougars. With this win, Houston (2-4, 1-2 Big 12) snapped a nine-game losing streak against TCU, a team they hadn’t beaten since their days in the Southwest Conference more than 30 years ago.
Chriss was not only effective on the ground but also in the air, completing 15-of-18 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. His 8-yard touchdown pass to Devan Williams ended Houston’s eight-quarter scoreless streak and gave the Cougars a much-needed confidence boost early in the game. His performance was a breath of fresh air for the Cougars' offense, which had struggled in their previous games.
Houston’s defense also played a crucial role in the win. A.J. Haulcy’s two interceptions of TCU quarterback Josh Hoover helped set the tone for a dominant first half. Hoover, who had started the season without throwing a single interception in 143 pass attempts, has now thrown six picks in his last three games. Despite Hoover’s struggles, he did manage to throw for 233 yards and two touchdowns, but TCU’s four turnovers were too much to overcome.
Re'Shaun Sanford II also contributed to the Cougars’ offensive success with a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the first half, helping Houston build a commanding 24-0 lead by halftime. While TCU attempted a comeback, cutting the lead to 27-19 in the fourth quarter, a late Houston field goal sealed the victory.
For Houston, this win was a significant morale boost, especially after being shut out in consecutive games. First-year head coach Willie Fritz expressed pride in his team's resilience, highlighting the players' determination to fight through adversity. As Houston prepares for its next game against Kansas, the victory over TCU could serve as a turning point in their season, giving the Cougars much-needed momentum going forward.
For TCU, head coach Sonny Dykes described the game as a "total disaster," emphasizing the need to correct the team’s mistakes, particularly their turnover issues. With a 3-3 record, TCU has work to do to regain their early-season form.