Houston faces UNLV with family bragging rights on the line
The opening week in the college football season is set to kick off with a unique brotherly rivalry as Houston defensive back Noah Guzman faces off against UNLV, his brother Nathan’s alma mater. Despite never having played on the same team, the two brothers share a deep bond forged through football.
Noah, the younger of the two by four years, grew up watching his older brother Nathan dominate in high school as a versatile player, excelling as a long snapper, wide receiver, and safety. "Every time he touched that field, he was making plays," Noah recalled to UHCougars, reflecting on his brother’s impact.
After high school, Nathan believed his football journey was over and enrolled at Cal State Long Beach. However, the passion for the game brought him back to the field at Mt. SAC and eventually UNLV, where he walked on and played as a long snapper. Despite limited snaps, Nathan made the most of his opportunities, recording seven tackles in just one season and earning a spot on UNLV's All-Decade team in 2019.
Nathan’s relentless work ethic left a lasting impression on Noah. "He just put his head down and kept working," Noah said, admiring his brother’s determination. This drive inspires Noah as he recovers from an injury that disrupted his senior season at Houston. Determined to leave no "what ifs," Noah is ready to make the most of his final collegiate season.
With the Guzman family planning to attend the matchup at TDECU Stadium on August 31st, the excitement is building. The brothers remain close, with trash talk kept at bay for now. But as game day approaches, Noah expects the competitive spirit to intensify, making this showdown a special start to the season for the Guzman family.