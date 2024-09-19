Houston Football agrees to future non-conference series with Boise State
The University of Houston and Boise State have rescheduled their home-and-home football series, now set for 2030 and 2031, according to a joint announcement made by both schools. UH will travel to Boise’s Albertson’s Stadium for the first game on September 14, 2030, while the return matchup will take place at UH’s soon-to-be Space City Financial Stadium on August 30, 2031. These non-conference games are the first ones confirmed for UH’s 2030 and 2031 seasons.
The rescheduling is a result of UH’s move to the Big 12 Conference, which caused adjustments to its non-conference schedules. Originally, the two schools had planned to play in 2024 and 2025. The move to a Power 5 conference prompted a shift in the dates, leading to the newly announced schedule.
Eddie Nuñez, UH’s vice president for athletics, emphasized the value of the series, citing the mutual respect and collaboration with Boise State’s director of athletics, Jeramiah Dickey. Nuñez noted that non-conference scheduling is a complex process, and the partnership with Boise State will provide exciting matchups that benefit both schools. Additionally, the games offer unique travel experiences for each fan base.
This rescheduled series reflects UH’s ambition to maintain a competitive non-conference slate even after joining a major conference like the Big 12. By facing a reputable program like Boise State, UH will continue to test its football program on a national stage. The Broncos will likely be part of the Pac-12 when this series comes to fruition. Keeping the fan experience and competitive opportunities at the forefront. Fans of both schools can look forward to these future matchups as part of the evolving college football landscape.