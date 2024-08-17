Houston Football finds unique way to beat the summer heat during practices
As the sweltering Houston summer temperatures climbed, the Houston football team introduced a creative solution to combat the oppressive heat. A refrigerated trailer affectionately dubbed “Club Ice” is the hottest thing on campus. This makeshift cooling station offers players a much-needed reprieve during the hottest weeks of the year.
Jayden York, a transfer tight end, and wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV are among the players who have embraced this unique approach to cooling down. “It’s like when you’re at Walmart and in the ice cream aisle,” York told the Houston Chronicle. He likened the experience to standing in front of an open freezer on a scorching day. This refrigerated trailer is kept between zero and minus-8 degrees, allowing players to step inside for five minutes of refreshing relief. Emerging from the cold climate, they feel rejuvenated and ready to tackle the rest of their day.
The University of Houston’s coaching and medical staff implemented this cold therapy as part of their comprehensive strategy to prevent heat-related issues during early morning practices. As temperatures soared to 90 degrees and beyond, about two dozen players at a time took turns cooling off in the trailer, which is conveniently parked near the outdoor practice fields. Avery Power, a sports medicine intern, oversees the process, ensuring the players get the most out of their brief stint in the icy retreat.
While traditional cold tubs remain available, “Club Ice” has quickly become the preferred method for cooling down. Many players appreciate the alternative being offered, noting that while cold tubs can sometimes feel too extreme, the trailer offers a “happy medium” that effectively cools the body without being overwhelming.
Cougars head coach Willie Fritz emphasizes the importance of staying ahead of the heat by holding practices during the cooler morning hours. He credits this approach, which he adopted during his tenure at Tulane, for keeping players safe and focused. Fritz has no intention of returning to afternoon practices, as the early start also allows players time to rest and recover in the afternoons.
The refrigerated trailer is currently under a one-month contract, but discussions are underway to extend its use throughout the season. Cougars players attest to its effectiveness in quickly lowering their core temperature after intense practice sessions.
In the end, “Club Ice” is not just a novelty but a crucial tool in helping the Houston Cougars beat the heat and stay at the top of their game.