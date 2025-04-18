Houston football team picks up highly regarded tight end in transfer portal
One of the top tight ends in the transfer portal is headed to Houston.
Tanner Koziol, who was a three-time All Mid-American Conference selection while at Ball State, is now going to play for the Cougars, after making the announcement earlier on Thursday.
Koziol, who goes 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, was considered one of the top players at his position when he entered the transfer portal for the second time this offseason. Right after Ball State’s season ended, Koziol transferred to Wisconsin, but did not play a single down for the Badgers, as he recently elected to re-enter the portal.
Last season at Ball State, Koziol caught 94 passes for 839 yards and eight touchdowns. With the Cardinals, he had 163 receptions for 1,507 yards and 18 TDs.
Koziol was considered the No. 17 ranked player in the portal by On3Sports and was the No. 3 ranked tight end by 247Sports.
His decision to join Houston continues to bolster the Cougars’ offense, which has made significant additions through the portal.
Among the additions the Cougars have made this offseason include former Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman, former Rice running back Dean Connors, receivers Amare Thomas (UAB) and Harvey Broussard (Louisiana), tight end Luke McGary (Tulsa) and offensive linemen Dalton Merryman (Texas Tech), Jason Brooks (Oklahoma State) and Alvin Ebosele (Baylor).