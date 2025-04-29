Houston Cougars On SI

Houston football to play several weeknight games in 2025

Road game at Oregon State is the latest game to be shifted from a Saturday

Buck Ringgold

Houston coach Willie Fritz (left)
Houston coach Willie Fritz (left) / Aryanna Frank/Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturdays won’t be the only day on the calendar Houston’s football team will be playing on this upcoming season.

In fact, there will now be four times this season the Cougars are going to be playing on a weeknight.

The latest schedule change was announced on Tuesday, as Houston’s road game at Oregon State has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Sept. 26. Kickoff time will be at 9:30 p.m. CT, and will be televised on ESPN.

Houston will now play three Friday night contests this season. Recently, the Cougars moved two Big 12 Conference games a day earlier, including their conference opener - a home game against Colorado - which will now be on Sept. 12. The Cougars will also play at UCF on Friday, Nov. 7.

Willie Fritz speaks on Houston's upcoming schedule, new players, upgrading both sides

Kickoff times and TV listings for both the Colorado and UCF games have yet to be announced. In fact, the announcement of the shifting of the Oregon State game is the only game on the schedule at this point to have a kickoff time and a TV designation.

Ex-NFL head coach receives gift box full of Houston paraphernalia

Earlier this year, Houston shifted its season opener at home against Stephen F. Austin to Thursday, Aug. 28, meaning the Cougars will be playing a third of their regular-season games on non-Saturdays. It is the first time since 2016 the Cougars will be playing four weekday regular-season games.

Last season, Houston played at TCU on a Friday night, with the Cougars coming away with a 30-19 win.

New coordinators finally in place for Houston football

Here is Houston’s revised season schedule with the shifts to weeknight games:

Houston Cougars 2025 Football Schedule

Aug. 28 (Thurs.) Stephen F. Austin

Sept. 6 at Rice

Sept. 12 (Fri.) Colorado

Sept. 26 (Fri.) at Oregon State

Oct. 4 Texas Tech

Oct. 11 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 18 Arizona

Oct. 25 at Arizona State

Nov. 1 West Virginia

Nov. 7 (Fri.) at UCF

Nov. 22 TCU

Nov. 29 at Baylor

Published
Buck Ringgold
BUCK RINGGOLD

Home/Football