Houston football to play several weeknight games in 2025
Saturdays won’t be the only day on the calendar Houston’s football team will be playing on this upcoming season.
In fact, there will now be four times this season the Cougars are going to be playing on a weeknight.
The latest schedule change was announced on Tuesday, as Houston’s road game at Oregon State has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Sept. 26. Kickoff time will be at 9:30 p.m. CT, and will be televised on ESPN.
Houston will now play three Friday night contests this season. Recently, the Cougars moved two Big 12 Conference games a day earlier, including their conference opener - a home game against Colorado - which will now be on Sept. 12. The Cougars will also play at UCF on Friday, Nov. 7.
Kickoff times and TV listings for both the Colorado and UCF games have yet to be announced. In fact, the announcement of the shifting of the Oregon State game is the only game on the schedule at this point to have a kickoff time and a TV designation.
Earlier this year, Houston shifted its season opener at home against Stephen F. Austin to Thursday, Aug. 28, meaning the Cougars will be playing a third of their regular-season games on non-Saturdays. It is the first time since 2016 the Cougars will be playing four weekday regular-season games.
Last season, Houston played at TCU on a Friday night, with the Cougars coming away with a 30-19 win.
Here is Houston’s revised season schedule with the shifts to weeknight games:
Houston Cougars 2025 Football Schedule
Aug. 28 (Thurs.) Stephen F. Austin
Sept. 6 at Rice
Sept. 12 (Fri.) Colorado
Sept. 26 (Fri.) at Oregon State
Oct. 4 Texas Tech
Oct. 11 at Oklahoma State
Oct. 18 Arizona
Oct. 25 at Arizona State
Nov. 1 West Virginia
Nov. 7 (Fri.) at UCF
Nov. 22 TCU
Nov. 29 at Baylor