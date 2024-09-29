Houston historically awful in 20-0 shutout loss to No. 18 Iowa State
No. 18 Iowa State dominated Houston in a decisive 20-0 victory on Saturday night, improving their record to 4-0 for the first time since 2000. This win also marked a historic milestone for coach Matt Campbell, who became the Cyclones' all-time leader in victories with 57. The game was a testament to Iowa State’s defense, which has been a consistent force throughout the season, entering the game ranked ninth nationally in points allowed.
Rocco Becht led the Cyclones' offense, throwing for 153 yards and a touchdown, completing 17-of-28 passes. His 12-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins with just two minutes left in the third quarter gave Iowa State a comfortable lead. Higgins was Becht's main target, recording eight catches for 79 yards. On the ground, Abu Sama III had a standout performance, rushing for 101 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown run that sealed the victory with just over five minutes left in the game. Jaylon Jackson also contributed with 96 rushing yards. Kicker Kyle Konrardy added two field goals from 23 and 34 yards, respectively.
Defensively, Iowa State recorded its first shutout since November 2020, and its first road conference shutout since 1971. Houston struggled to generate any momentum on offense, as quarterback Donovan Smith completed just 8 of 12 passes for 71 yards, along with an interception. Running back Stacy Sneed had a solid performance, rushing for 79 yards, but Houston’s offense remained ineffective, converting only one of 10 third-down attempts. Penalties also plagued the Cougars, who racked up 77 penalty yards.
This game marked Houston’s second consecutive shutout loss, following a 34-0 defeat against Cincinnati the previous week. With a 1-4 record, Houston finds itself in a difficult spot heading into a challenging matchup against TCU.