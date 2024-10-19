Houston-Kansas updated betting odds, point spread for Big 12 football game
Coming off a bye week - and a momentum-building 30-19 win over TCU before that - the Houston Cougars (2-4, 1-2) are hoping to turn their season around Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.
A win over the Kansas Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3) would level Houston's Big 12 record and put bowl eligibility within reach. With Zeon Chriss behind center, the Cougars have hope.
Chriss was dynamic in his first start, shredding TCU for 141 yards through the air and 97 on the ground. Kansas will have to account for his dual-threat capabilities in a game that is shaping up to be a win-or-wave-the-white-flag situation for the Jayhawks.
A loss would drop Kansas to 1-6 with games against No. 17 Kansas State, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 13 BYU looming. It's not unrealistic that the Jayhawks could be sitting at 1-9 heading into the last two weeks of the season - a 180 from last season's 9-4 mark.
Houston's remaining schedule is not quite as daunting. The Cougars host Utah next week, followed by Kansas State (home), Arizona (road) and Baylor (home). They close the season at BYU.
Here's a look at the latest betting odds for Houston at Kansas from FanDuel Sportsbook:
Houston at Kansas Betting Odds
Moneyline: Houston +172, Kansas -210
Spread: Kansas -5.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 45.5