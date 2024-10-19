Houston Cougars On SI

Houston-Kansas updated betting odds, point spread for Big 12 football game

The Cougars head to Arrowhead Stadium as underdogs

Ben Sherman

Houston quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) is hoping to lead the Cougars to back-to-back Big 12 wins in his first two starts.
Houston quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) is hoping to lead the Cougars to back-to-back Big 12 wins in his first two starts. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off a bye week - and a momentum-building 30-19 win over TCU before that - the Houston Cougars (2-4, 1-2) are hoping to turn their season around Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

A win over the Kansas Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3) would level Houston's Big 12 record and put bowl eligibility within reach. With Zeon Chriss behind center, the Cougars have hope.

Chriss was dynamic in his first start, shredding TCU for 141 yards through the air and 97 on the ground. Kansas will have to account for his dual-threat capabilities in a game that is shaping up to be a win-or-wave-the-white-flag situation for the Jayhawks.

A loss would drop Kansas to 1-6 with games against No. 17 Kansas State, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 13 BYU looming. It's not unrealistic that the Jayhawks could be sitting at 1-9 heading into the last two weeks of the season - a 180 from last season's 9-4 mark.

Houston's remaining schedule is not quite as daunting. The Cougars host Utah next week, followed by Kansas State (home), Arizona (road) and Baylor (home). They close the season at BYU.

Here's a look at the latest betting odds for Houston at Kansas from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Houston at Kansas Betting Odds

Moneyline: Houston +172, Kansas -210

Spread: Kansas -5.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 45.5

More Houston & Big 12 analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football