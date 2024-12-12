Houston Cougars On SI

Houston lands former 5-star quarterback in college football transfer portal

Willie Fritz found his quarterback

Ben Sherman

Quarterback Conner Weigman (15) has committed to the Houston Cougars.
Quarterback Conner Weigman (15) has committed to the Houston Cougars. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

It did not take long for Willie Fritz to fix the worst offense in college football.

The Houston Cougars made a huge splash on Wednesday with the addition of former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman through the transfer portal.

Weigman announced his commitment to Houston on social media. A redshirt sophomore, Weigman passed for 2,694 yards and 19 TDs during his three seasons at Texas A&M.

A five-star recruit out of Bridgeland High School in the Houston area, Weigman is a dual-threat quarterback with impressive burst. He rushed for 754 yards and 9 TDs in his senior season of high school. According to 247 Sports, Weigman was the No. 3 overall quarterback prospect in the class of 2022.

Weigman immediately improves a Houston offense that was second to last in Division I college football at 14.0 points per game. The Cougars specifically struggled in the passing game, averaging only 152.7 passing yards per game.

"I’m coming home. Time to go to Work H-Town!!," Weigman announced on X on Wednesday night. 

Weigman struggled with injuries during his time at Texas A&M. When healthy he had some big games. This past season he threw for 276 yards and rushed for 33 yards in a 41-10 win over then-No. 9 Missouri.

More Houston & Big 12 Analysis

Published |Modified
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football