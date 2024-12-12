Houston lands former 5-star quarterback in college football transfer portal
It did not take long for Willie Fritz to fix the worst offense in college football.
The Houston Cougars made a huge splash on Wednesday with the addition of former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman through the transfer portal.
Weigman announced his commitment to Houston on social media. A redshirt sophomore, Weigman passed for 2,694 yards and 19 TDs during his three seasons at Texas A&M.
A five-star recruit out of Bridgeland High School in the Houston area, Weigman is a dual-threat quarterback with impressive burst. He rushed for 754 yards and 9 TDs in his senior season of high school. According to 247 Sports, Weigman was the No. 3 overall quarterback prospect in the class of 2022.
Weigman immediately improves a Houston offense that was second to last in Division I college football at 14.0 points per game. The Cougars specifically struggled in the passing game, averaging only 152.7 passing yards per game.
"I’m coming home. Time to go to Work H-Town!!," Weigman announced on X on Wednesday night.
Weigman struggled with injuries during his time at Texas A&M. When healthy he had some big games. This past season he threw for 276 yards and rushed for 33 yards in a 41-10 win over then-No. 9 Missouri.