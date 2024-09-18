Houston linebacker Jamal Morris pays homage to late coach after Bayou Bucket victory
After the University of Houston Cougars' dominant 33-7 victory over Rice, linebacker Jamal Morris made a powerful gesture, holding up a framed photo of his former coach, Allen Aldridge, as the team celebrated with the Bayou Bucket trophy.
Aldridge, a former standout linebacker at Houston and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, passed away unexpectedly on September 8 at the age of 52. His death was a significant loss for the Houston football community and especially for Morris, who had a deep personal connection with the coach.
"Coach Aldridge has been in my life since elementary school," Morris told the Houston Chronicle, reflecting on the emotional impact of his coach’s passing. Aldridge first coached Morris’ older brothers, and later Morris himself when he reached the varsity team in high school. For Morris, Aldridge was much more than a coach—he was like a father figure to the entire community. "When he left, it was like the dad of the community had passed away."
Morris, now a senior linebacker for Houston, dedicated the week leading up to the game in Aldridge’s honor. The emotional toll of losing his mentor weighed heavily on him, with Morris admitting to breaking down in tears during practice. To honor Aldridge's memory, Morris arranged for a framed photo of his coach, which he held aloft immediately after the game.
"Long live, Coach Aldridge," Morris declared as he walked toward the locker room. In the Cougars' post-game celebration, Morris continued to hold the photo, making sure his late coach was part of the moment. "I know he was here watching us," Morris said. "Win, lose, or draw, I was going to carry that out because I knew he was with us."
Aldridge’s legacy extended beyond his career as a player and coach. Having been the head coach at Fort Bend Bush since 2008, he was a beloved figure in Texas high school football, recognized for his coaching excellence and his positive influence on countless young athletes, including Morris.