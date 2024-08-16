Houston QB Caleb McMickle out for season with torn ACL
Houston Cougars backup quarterback Caleb McMickle is set to miss the entire 2024 football season after suffering a torn ACL.
The injury is a significant setback for McMickle, who was poised to provide depth at the quarterback position for the Cougars. Coming off a promising offseason, McMickle was expected to compete for playing time behind Donovan Smith, potentially stepping in if needed during the season. His absence will be felt not only in the quarterback room but also in the overall dynamics of the team's offensive strategy.
Ui Ale, who moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart last season, was recently in a walking boot, but it doesn't appear like anything serious. Zeon Chriss, a transfer from Louisiana, is expected to be the backup behind Smith.
McMickle, a redshirt freshman, was highly regarded for his athleticism and arm talent, which had drawn praise from coaches and teammates alike. Although he was not projected to start, his development was seen as crucial for the future of the program.
The injury is a tough blow for McMickle as he will undergo surgery and face a lengthy rehabilitation process. However, he is expected to return to the field in 2025.
In the meantime, the Houston coaching staff behind first-year coach Willie Fritz will be focusing on the health and performance of their remaining quarterbacks. As the Cougars prepare for the upcoming season, they'll try to show a competitive edge going into year two of Big 12 play.