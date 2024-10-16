Houston QB Zeon Chriss to start vs. Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium
As the Houston Cougars emerged from their bye week and geared up for a critical matchup against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium, head coach Willie Fritz made an important announcement that had long been anticipated. Zeon Chriss would be the starting quarterback going forward. Fritz, speaking at his weekly press conference, confirmed that Chriss had earned the role after showing remarkable promise in previous appearances.
In Chriss’s first official start, he delivered an electrifying performance, highlighting his combination of speed, athleticism, and determination. His 71-yard touchdown run up the middle was a memorable moment that showcased his natural talent. Chriss also proved to be a balanced threat, completing 15 of 18 passes for 141 yards and adding 97 rushing yards on 11 carries in a much-needed 30-19 victory over TCU. The win snapped an eight-quarter scoreless streak for the Cougars, providing the offensive spark the team had been searching for.
Chriss's journey to becoming the starter had been filled with challenges. After transferring to Houston in the offseason, the young quarterback had to battle for playing time behind returning starter Donovan Smith. Even though he began the season as the second option, Chriss never wavered. He continued to work hard, embodying the advice given by his father to always practice like he was the starter and be ready for his opportunity.
That opportunity came in Week 6, and Chriss seized it. With confidence and poise, he led his team to a critical win. Now, he will look to build on that momentum in the upcoming road game against Kansas, playing at the iconic NFL Stadium.