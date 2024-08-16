Houston's Donovan Smith named to 2024 Manning Award preseason watch list
Houston QB Donovan Smith was named to the Manning Award preseason watch list on Thursday. The Cougars senior leader comes into the 2024 season as one of 11 active Power 4 quarterbacks with 5,000+ passing yards and 40+ passing TDs at Power 5 level since 2021.
Smith assumed the starting role after transferring from Texas Tech in 2023. His arrival in Houston marked a significant moment for the Cougars as they transitioned into the Big 12 Conference, seeking to make an impact with a seasoned and versatile quarterback at the helm.
Named after Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning, this prestigious award is unique in that it factors in candidates' postseason performances in its final voting process. A panel of national media and the Manning family members select the winner.
Archie Manning expressed excitement about the upcoming season, noting the focus on quarterbacks and the impact they have on the game. “There’s lots of anticipation on campuses around the country and the quarterback position always draws a lot of attention and scrutiny," Manning said in a statement.
"We hope that the Watch List for the Manning Award brings some positive attention to many of the top returning quarterbacks looking to have big years. And after we get into the season, we’ll revisit things and expand our Watch List to include transfers and young quarterbacks who have started to make their marks on the game.”
The watch list spans eight FBS conferences, with the Big 12 and SEC leading with six selections each, followed by the ACC with five. Notably, two of last year's finalists, Carson Beck (Georgia) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama), return to the list, setting the stage for another competitive season.