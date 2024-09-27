Houston's Donovan Smith named to Jason Witten Man of the Year Award watch list
Donovan Smith has been recognized as a nominee for the prestigious Jason Witten Man of the Year Award. This award is given annually to a college football player who demonstrates exceptional leadership, a positive attitude, resilience in overcoming hardships, and an ability to inspire others. Smith joins a select group of 52 players from across the country who are being considered for this honor.
Beyond his on-field accomplishments, Smith has made significant contributions off the field as well. He and his teammates recently came together to make a meaningful impact in their community. Using money earned from their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, they purchased and donated backpacks and school supplies to 450 local elementary school students. This act of kindness was especially timely, as many of the children had been affected by Hurricane Beryl. Thanks to Smith and the team, these students received essential items like backpacks, glue sticks, pencil pouches, and crayons, ensuring they were well-prepared to start the school year.
Smith's leadership and generosity highlight his commitment not only to his team but also to the community. His actions reflect the core values of the award, which emphasizes character and making a difference in the lives of others.
Smith and the Houston Cougars will face a tough challenge as they host No. 18 Iowa State at TDECU Stadium. The game is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, and the team is ready to showcase both their skill on the field and their leadership off it.