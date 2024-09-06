Houston's Donovan Smith ready to make changes after opener
Houston Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith faced significant challenges in Week 1 of the college football season, struggling offensively in a 27-7 loss to UNLV. Despite coming off offseason shoulder surgery and being cautious during preseason camp, Smith managed to make it through the game physically unscathed. However, it was self-inflicted mistakes that plagued his performance, which he and his teammates acknowledge as correctable errors.
Smith’s performance was notably his worst in 13 starts as a Cougar, completing just 15 of 30 passes for 135 yards with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Cougars’ offensive struggles were exacerbated by a reshuffled offensive line that featured only one returning starter, leading to severe pass-protection issues. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith faced 17 pressures, ranking seventh among FBS quarterbacks in Week 1. He averaged only 2.72 seconds to throw on each drop back, which disrupted the development of passing routes and led to six sacks, including two intentional grounding penalties.
“We just couldn’t protect very well,” said UH coach Willie Fritz, reflecting on the offensive line’s inability to handle UNLV’s pressure. Smith admitted to sharing the blame, acknowledging his need to better anticipate blitzes and manage the pocket. “I’ve got to understand those situations,” Smith said, emphasizing the importance of avoiding costly penalties and making smarter decisions under pressure.
The Cougars’ offensive output was underwhelming, with only 259 total yards, most of which came in the final drive led by third-string quarterback Ui Ale. The running game was nearly nonexistent, as Houston managed a mere 38 yards on the ground, with the top three running backs combining for just eight carries. Smith highlighted the importance of establishing a run game, noting that success in running the ball helps set up the passing game and vice versa.
Despite the poor offensive performance, Smith remained optimistic about his physical condition, stating that his surgically repaired shoulder felt good. He did not participate in throwing during spring practice and was limited during preseason camp to manage his recovery. Sophomore center Demetrius Hunter acknowledged the offensive line’s need for improvement, stressing their responsibility to protect Smith and provide him more time in the pocket.
Smith is determined to learn from the Week 1 struggles and expects better results as the team faces No. 15 Oklahoma in their next game. He views the challenging opener as a learning experience for a new roster still adjusting to playing together. “It was the first game for everybody,” Smith said. “We’ve got to call stuff different. We’ve got to run stuff different. We’ve got to play different. That’s something we all acknowledged in our team meeting, and we’re ready to go.”