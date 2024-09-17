Houston's Football stadium will undergo name change in 2025
The University of Houston's football stadium will be renamed Space City Financial Stadium next year.
The change reflects a new chapter in its partnership with Texas Dow Employees Credit Union (TDECU). This comes after TDECU announced a merger with Space City Credit Union, leading to a rebrand as Space City Financial. Although no official statement was made on the day of the announcement, TDECU acknowledged the stadium's upcoming name change through a series of social media posts.
TDECU has held the naming rights to the University of Houston’s 40,000-seat stadium since it opened in 2014. In 2022, the university and TDECU extended their agreement with a 10-year, $20 million deal that runs through at least 2034. The recent merger marks a significant shift for TDECU, a not-for-profit financial cooperative established in 1955 in Lake Jackson, Texas. The acquisition of Space City Credit Union, a Houston-based institution founded in 1965, creates a combined organization with 38 branches across Texas, nearly $5 billion in assets, and 400,000 members.
The new brand, Space City Financial, aims to resonate with Houston’s identity, drawing on the legacy of the Space City Credit Union name. The rebranding will extend beyond the University of Houston stadium, appearing on ATM machines in Buc-ee's locations across several states and during Houston Texans football games. Final details of the rebranding will be revealed early next year, with the merger expected to be completed later in 2024, pending regulatory approval.
The transition to the Space City Financial name at the stadium is anticipated to occur in the first quarter of 2025, giving ample time for new signage to be installed before the start of the football season. This renaming underscores the credit union's commitment to the Houston community and its storied connection to the city’s space heritage.