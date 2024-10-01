Houston's Marquis Shoulders out for season with foot injury
Houston wide receiver Marquis Shoulders is set to undergo surgery for a fractured foot, which will cause him to miss the remainder of the season. The injury comes as a significant blow to the Houston Cougars' offense, as Shoulders had shown potential in his first few games with the team. In three appearances this season, the Tulsa transfer recorded five receptions for 43 yards. Over the past three seasons, including his time at Tulsa, he accumulated 349 receiving yards and six touchdowns, demonstrating his playmaking ability in key moments.
The injury to Shoulders is just one of several challenges that head coach Willie Fritz and the Houston football program have faced this season, as they’ve been plagued by multiple injuries. This latest setback forces the coaching staff to make adjustments, and freshman wide receiver JayShon Ridgle has been promoted to the depth chart to help fill the void left by Shoulders. Ridgle will have the opportunity to make his mark and contribute to the team in the coming games.
Houston's offensive struggles break 30-year record. When will changes come?
With Shoulders sidelined, Houston’s wide receiver corps will need to rely on its depth to continue competing in what has already been a challenging season. For Shoulders, the focus now shifts to recovery and rehabilitation as he looks forward to returning stronger in the future.