Houston's offensive struggles break 30-year record. When will changes come?
The Houston Cougars have faced a difficult transition into Big 12 play in 2024, highlighted by back-to-back shutout losses that signal deep-rooted offensive issues. After falling 34-0 to Cincinnati in their first conference game, the Cougars were blanked again in a 20-0 defeat at home against No. 18 Iowa State. The result marks a troubling trend for Houston, which has struggled to find its footing in the highly competitive Big 12 since joining in 2023. In fact, the Cougars have now been shut out in three of their 11 conference games since joining the league, a far cry from the offensive firepower the team had in previous years as a member of the American Athletic Conference.
The offensive drought spans 225 plays. In that time, Houston has been unable to score a single point. Coach Willie Fritz, who is in his first season at the helm, expressed frustration after the loss, noting that while the team played hard, they failed to execute with the precision and intelligence required to win at this level. “You gotta play really sharp and crisp,” Fritz remarked, emphasizing the need for smarter play, as Houston has not been able to overcome untimely penalties, missed blocks, and negative plays that have killed their offensive momentum.
The consecutive shutouts represent the first time Houston has been held scoreless in back-to-back games since 1994, during a 1-10 season that saw the Cougars get blanked by Missouri and Ohio State. While history is repeating itself in some ways, the team is trying to fight through this rough patch. The Cougars showed glimpses of potential on offense, especially in their opening drive against Iowa State, when running back Stacy Sneed broke free for a 37-yard run. However, the promising start quickly fizzled out when quarterback Donovan Smith’s fourth-down pass fell short, ending the drive just outside of field goal range.
Despite the offensive woes, Houston’s defense kept the team within striking distance for nearly three quarters. Iowa State managed only a field goal in the first half, thanks to a strong defensive effort by the Cougars. The Cyclones punted on four consecutive possessions and missed a field goal to open the second half, keeping the score at a manageable 3-0 deep into the third quarter. Coach Fritz praised his defense after the game, noting that they executed well in terms of positioning, tackling, and limiting Iowa State’s explosive plays.
However, the defense eventually wore down as Iowa State found the end zone late in the third quarter. Cyclone running back Jaylon Jackson broke loose for a 51-yard run, setting up a short touchdown pass from quarterback Rocco Becht to Jayden Higgins. Iowa State added a final blow in the fourth quarter when Abu Sama III broke free for a 77-yard touchdown, sealing the Cyclones’ 20-0 victory.
On the offensive side, Houston rotated quarterbacks throughout the game, with Donovan Smith and Zeon Chriss each seeing significant snaps. Smith finished 8-of-12 for 71 yards and an interception, while Chriss went 1-of-4 for one yard and an interception. Neither quarterback could provide the spark the team desperately needed, and penalties continued to stall any progress the Cougars made on offense. Houston’s 178 rushing yards and a solid 5.7 yards per carry offered some bright spots, but those gains were often negated by penalties and turnovers.
In the fourth quarter, the Cougars had their best chance to score when Smith connected with Stephon Johnson for a 14-yard pass, only for Johnson to fumble the ball at the end of the play. The turnover allowed Iowa State to extend its lead to 13-0, and Smith’s last-ditch effort to rally the offense resulted in another interception late in the game.
As Houston prepares for a short week and a nationally televised game against TCU, the team is still searching for answers. Coach Fritz remains determined to find progress amid the struggles, acknowledging that building a winning culture takes time. “It weighs on everybody,” Fritz said, referencing the emotional toll of the recent losses. Nonetheless, he remains optimistic that the team can improve, believing they have the potential to play better than they have in recent weeks.
The Cougars, now 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in Big 12 play, face an uphill battle as they try to find their first conference win under Fritz. The road ahead won’t be easy, but the team remains committed to turning things around.