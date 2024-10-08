Houston secures Willie Fritz's first Big 12 win before Kansas up next
The Houston Cougars secured a much-needed victory against TCU, largely due to their ability to avoid turnovers, which had been their downfall in recent games against Cincinnati and Iowa State. In those matchups, the Cougars had averaged three turnovers per game, hampering their chances of victory.
However, in this game, they cleaned up their play and took care of the ball, a crucial factor in their early success against the Horned Frogs. The defense also stepped up, playing with intensity and limiting TCU’s offensive production. For the second time this season, the Cougars held a lead going into halftime, a reflection of their improved performance on both sides of the ball.
The defensive effort from Houston was especially notable, as they held the Horned Frogs to just 66 yards on the ground. This dominance in the run game forced TCU into becoming one-dimensional, putting more pressure on their quarterback, Josh Hoover. This pressure paid off for the Cougars, as Hoover threw two costly interceptions, both to Houston’s standout defensive back, A.J. Haulcy. The Cougars leading tackler was a key figure for the defense, which constantly making big plays that disrupted TCU’s offensive rhythm.
Houston head coach Willie Fritz took a bold approach in the early stages of the game, opting to go for it on fourth down from TCU’s 28-yard line. Although the attempt was unsuccessful and did not result in a first down, it sent a message about the team’s aggressive mentality. This early show of confidence set the tone for the game, as the Cougars’ defense immediately backed up the decision by forcing TCU into a three-and-out on their first possession. Then, on TCU’s second offensive drive, Houston intercepted Hoover, which helped fuel their offensive momentum and allowed them to build an early lead.
By halftime, the Cougars had established a commanding 24-6 lead, putting TCU in a difficult position for the remainder of the game. The Horned Frogs were forced to play from behind, and while they attempted a comeback, it ultimately fell short. A rushing touchdown by Jeremy Payne and a fourth-quarter touchdown reception by Jack Bech from Hoover cut the deficit to eight points. However, Houston responded by driving down the field and converting a crucial field goal, extending their lead to two scores and effectively sealing the game.
Zeon Chriss played a pivotal role in the Cougars' offensive success, leading the team in rushing with 11 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown. Chriss averaged an impressive 8.8 yards per carry, showcasing his ability to make explosive plays. His performance has sparked a quarterback competition in Houston, as fans are eager to see whether Chriss or Donovan Smith will emerge as the team’s leader under center. Chriss’s confident play and smart decision-making in the game against TCU have given Cougar fans hope for the future.
Looking ahead, the Cougars will need to carry this momentum into their upcoming matchup against Kansas. The Jayhawks previously defeated Houston 48-30, with quarterback Jalon Daniels delivering a standout performance. In that game, Daniels threw for three touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards and two more scores. For Houston to come out on top in the rematch, they will need to build on Chriss’s strong play and continue to avoid the turnovers that plagued them earlier in the season.