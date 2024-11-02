Houston Cougars On SI

Houston football shocks No. 17 Kansas State in another Big 12 upset

The Cougars were massive underdogs

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars defensive back Hershey McLaurin (15) reacts after tackling Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) for a loss in the first quarter at TDECU Stadium.
Houston Cougars defensive back Hershey McLaurin (15) reacts after tackling Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) for a loss in the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
Shortly after Texas Tech stunned Iowa State, Houston pulled off a monumental Big 12 upset of its own on Saturday.

The Cougars outscored No. 17 Kansas State 14-0 in the fourth quarter to shock the Wildcats 24-19 and put their Big 12 championship game hopes in jeopardy.

Kansas State came into the game as 13.5-point favorites over Houston (4-5, 3-3).

Kansas State (7-2, 4-2) is now two games behind BYU (8-0, 5-0) and one game behind Iowa State (7-1, 4-1) and Colorado (6-2, 4-1). The top two teams will earn berths in the Big 12 championship game.

Previously unbeaten Iowa State suffered a stunning 23-22 loss to Texas Tech earlier Saturday.

Houston is now just two victories away from bowl eligibility in Wille Fritz's first season as head coach.

Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss was masterful. He completed 11-of-11 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and rushed 22 times for 75 yards and a touchdown. His rushing touchdown was a 41-yard QB run that proved to be the game-winning score.

