Houston shut down by Cincinnati in Big 12 opener, 34-0
In a dominant performance to open their Big 12 conference play, the Cincinnati Bearcats overwhelmed the Houston Cougars with a 34-0 shutout victory. This commanding win was not only a statement for the Bearcats but also a historic milestone, marking their first conference win of the 2024 season and matching their Big 12 win total from the previous year.
The Bearcats' offense was led by sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who delivered an efficient and composed performance. Sorsby completed 12 of his 15 pass attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns, showing poise and precision in the pocket. He also contributed on the ground, rushing for an additional touchdown, further demonstrating his versatility as a dual-threat quarterback. Notably, Sorsby distributed the ball effectively, with ten different Bearcats registering a catch. Wide receiver Xzavier Henderson was the primary beneficiary, hauling in both of Sorsby’s touchdown passes, finishing with two receptions for 34 yards.
Cincinnati's ground game was equally effective, led by senior running back Corey Kiner. Although Kiner fell short of his third consecutive 100-yard game, he still managed to accumulate 78 yards on 16 carries, including a career-long touchdown run. Backup running backs Chance Williams and Manny Covey also made the most of their opportunities, combining for 55 yards on seven carries in the latter stages of the game.
On the defensive side, Cincinnati delivered an even more impressive performance. The Bearcats' defense completely stifled the Houston offense, holding the Cougars to just 233 total yards and only 12 first downs. The unit was particularly effective in limiting Houston’s aerial attack, allowing just 92 passing yards while also controlling the ground game, holding the Cougars to 141 rushing yards. The shutout was Cincinnati’s first since 2018, when they blanked Navy 42-0, once again at Nippert Stadium.
The game started with a strong defensive tone for the Bearcats. After a three-and-out on their opening drive, Cincinnati's defense quickly swung the momentum in their favor. On Houston’s third play from scrimmage, defensive back Josh Minkins intercepted a pass from Houston quarterback Donovan Smith, setting up Cincinnati with excellent field position. Just three plays later, the Bearcats found the end zone, and from there, they never looked back.
Cincinnati's victory improved their record to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12, while Houston dropped to 1-3 (0-1 Big 12). The win also marked the Bearcats’ fifth consecutive victory over Houston, evening the all-time series between the two schools at 15 games apiece. With a sellout crowd of 38,008 in attendance at Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati’s dominant performance set the tone for the Bearcats.
Houston returns home for a meeting with No. 20 Iowa State next week.