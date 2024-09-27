Houston tries to notch first Big 12 win against No. 18 Iowa State: Game Preview
Houston football is preparing for a significant game this weekend as they return to TDECU Stadium to face off against the 18th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. This matchup offers the Cougars a chance to bounce back from their tough loss to Cincinnati last week and to secure their first Big 12 Conference victory of the season. Head coach Willie Fritz is eager to earn his first win against a Power Four team as the Cougars continue their transition into Big 12 competition.
The game is historic in more ways than one, marking the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Houston football, now in its 79th season, has faced many challenges along the way, and this year is no exception. Iowa State enters the game as the heavy favorite, boasting a strong start to their 2024 campaign and a 3-0 record. The Cyclones have earned their place as one of the top teams in the country, and this will be the second ranked opponent the Cougars have faced in their first five games of the season.
Houston's season has been challenging, highlighted by their recent shutout loss to Cincinnati, where the Cougars struggled on both sides of the ball. Their defense, which had been solid through the first few games, faltered against the Bearcats, allowing 34 points. The offense also continued to struggle, turning the ball over three times, including two critical fumbles in Bearcat territory. Fritz will need his team to improve in these areas if they are to compete with a disciplined Iowa State team.
Despite the Cougars’ struggles, there is hope for a turnaround. Fritz has a track record of bouncing back after a loss, with a 67-39 record in games immediately following a defeat. Additionally, the Cougars have had success in conference home openers, holding a 12-4 record since 2008. The home-field advantage may play a role in this game as well. Although they are underdogs, the Cougars have shown they can compete with top-tier teams, as seen in their close loss to Oklahoma earlier in the season.
One area where Houston must improve is offensive consistency. Quarterback Donovan Smith will get the start again, despite rumors that backup quarterback Zeon Chriss might take over. Fritz has expressed confidence in both quarterbacks, stating that both will have opportunities to prove themselves in the game. Wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV will be another key player for the Cougars. Manjack has been a reliable target, hauling in receptions in 20 consecutive games, and leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns this season.
On the defensive side, the Cougars will need to step up against Iowa State’s potent offense, led by quarterback Rocco Becht. The Cyclones leader has been impressive, throwing at least two touchdown passes in seven consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the nation. Iowa State also boasts standout players like Darien Porter, who leads the nation in blocked punts, and wide receiver Jaylin Noel, who is just 22 yards shy of reaching 2,000 career receiving yards.
For Houston to have a chance against the Cyclones, they must clean up their mistakes and capitalize on turnovers. Winning the turnover battle will be crucial, as well as sustaining offensive drives and putting points on the board when they reach Cyclone territory. If the Cougars can limit their turnovers and take advantage of their opportunities, they may have a chance to pull off an upset and secure their first Big 12 victory of the season.
The Cougars and Cyclones will square off on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET on FS1).