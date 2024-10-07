Houston vs. Kansas: Game Time and TV announced
The Houston Cougars' road game against Kansas on Saturday, October 19, 2024, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN+. Coming off their first Big 12 victory under head coach Willie Fritz, the Cougars are riding high after a strong performance against TCU. Zeon Chriss stepped up at quarterback, showcasing his abilities as a dual-threat. Chriss’ dynamic play led to an impressive win, sparking some criticism of TCU’s head coach, Sonny Dykes, with some even calling for his dismissal after the upset.
Kansas, on the other hand, is struggling to regain their early-season form. After giving then-No. 23 Illinois a scare in Week 2, the Jayhawks have hit a rough patch, losing four straight games heading into their bye week. They will be looking to regroup and turn their season around as they face a confident Houston team.
This matchup is one of many intriguing games scheduled for the Big 12 in Week 8 of the 2024 season. The weekend slate begins with Oklahoma State visiting BYU on Friday night. Saturday’s games include Arizona State at Cincinnati, Baylor at Texas Tech, and UCF at Iowa State, among others. One of the more anticipated matchups is Colorado at Arizona, with Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes continuing to be a focal point in the national spotlight. The day wraps up with TCU traveling to face the Utah Utes in a late-night showdown.
With both Houston and Kansas having much to prove, this game will be a crucial opportunity for the Cougars to build momentum and for Kansas to snap their losing streak.